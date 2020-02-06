Important events in Indore on Thursday 6/Feb/20

Celebrating Wybor - Rising Star of Electronics Sector

More than 100 dealers celebrated Wybor's partnership with great enthusiasm at The Wybor Trade Partner Meet organised on Wednesday at Hotel Marriot, Indore.

The Chief Guest (Chairman and Managing Director) of the event R S Malhotra and Gaganpreet Singh Malhotra (Director - Wybor) were welcomed in a very grand way by Gaurav Jain (Akashdeep Marketing), authorised distributor of Wybor.

Vijay Sharma (Wybor's Director - Sales) thanked all the dealers for their continued support in the progress of the Wybor brand and reiterated the pledge of active cooperation with all the partners for a bright future.

Malhotra Electronics Private Limited was established 43 years ago and today the company is constantly in the forefront with new products with over 300 distributors, 7000 dealers in 21 states across India.

MEPL's indigenous concept and commitment to quality has given it a unique place under which Malhotra Electronics established India's first world-class plant for production of LED TVs in Greater Noida with SMT cards and mother boards with LED TVs. Production is also done by machines imported from Japan. Currently the company has the capacity to produce 80 thousand units per month LED TV up to 191 CM (75) and is in the near future to make 1.5 lakh units per month.

At this function, Vijay Sharma (Director-Sales) of Malhotra Electronics also announced that air conditioners are to be built in the next three months at the state-of-the-art air conditioner plant near its corporate office in Greater Noida. Wybor management thanked all the partners for their support in the progress of the Wybor brand, with the help of which the company has been able to compete well with the national and international brands by continuously launching new and innovative products.