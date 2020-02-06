Important events in Indore on Thursday 6/Feb/20

Celebrating Wybor - Rising Star of Electronics Sector
More than 100 dealers celebrated Wybor's partnership with great enthusiasm at The Wybor Trade Partner Meet organised on Wednesday at Hotel Marriot, Indore.
The Chief Guest (Chairman and Managing Director) of the event R S Malhotra and Gaganpreet Singh Malhotra (Director - Wybor) were welcomed in a very grand way by Gaurav Jain (Akashdeep Marketing), authorised distributor of Wybor.
Vijay Sharma (Wybor's Director - Sales) thanked all the dealers for their continued support in the progress of the Wybor brand and reiterated the pledge of active cooperation with all the partners for a bright future.
Malhotra Electronics Private Limited was established 43 years ago and today the company is constantly in the forefront with new products with over 300 distributors, 7000 dealers in 21 states across India.
MEPL's indigenous concept and commitment to quality has given it a unique place under which Malhotra Electronics established India's first world-class plant for production of LED TVs in Greater Noida with SMT cards and mother boards with LED TVs. Production is also done by machines imported from Japan. Currently the company has the capacity to produce 80 thousand units per month LED TV up to 191 CM (75) and is in the near future to make 1.5 lakh units per month.
At this function, Vijay Sharma (Director-Sales) of Malhotra Electronics also announced that air conditioners are to be built in the next three months at the state-of-the-art air conditioner plant near its corporate office in Greater Noida. Wybor management thanked all the partners for their support in the progress of the Wybor brand, with the help of which the company has been able to compete well with the national and international brands by continuously launching new and innovative products.
NDPS cadets work for full immunisation coverage
Girls Cadets of New Digamber Public School (NDPS) 1 MP Girls Battalion visited ward No. 65 near Sindhi Colony, Indore on Wednesday under the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0 where they contributed in government’s mission of full immunisation coverage across India.
The cadets were briefed by experts from government department and later divided in four teams by first officer Shubha Choudhary. They were worked towards in general awareness on immunisation extended, support in social mobilisation and helped in mobilising families reluctant for vaccination. This immunisation campaign included administering vaccination for tuberculosis, meningitis, measles, Hepatitis-B, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis and diphtheria.
Cadets helped in collecting information from approximately 80 families which was handed over to personnel from the government department.
Chairperson Sindhu Sudhakar Mendke, directors Dr Bhagwat Mendke and Gopal Marwal, principal Winston Gomez, manager DM Thoukar and vice-principal Chandresh Shah congratulated the Cadets.
Last three days of Mega Craft Bazaar!
The Basketball Complex, Race Course Road, Zanjirwala Square, Indore, is adorned with artifacts of the south India. The Mega Craft Bazaar organised by the Tamil Nadu Handicraft Development Corporation Limited has a number of sculptures apart from Ganeshji, Lakshmiji, Saraswatiji, Krishnaji made of jackfruit wood. Panchadhatu sculptures of temples of Tamil Nadu begins with the range of Rs 4,000. The famous Tanjore painting of Tamil Nadu is available from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh and wooden idols cost from Rs 500 to Rs 60,000. Apart from this, one can buy terracotta sandalwood sculptures, stone sculptures, rosewood sculptures and panels and marble paintings, traditional, jewelery, Hyderabad pearls, leather bedsheets and cotton sarees of Madurai and South Cotton Dress.
The Mega Craft Bazaar would last till Sunday.
Blood donation camp, corona virus awareness prog held
Awareness Program on corona virus and blood donation camp were organised under CSR activity at Hotel Wave.
Awareness was also given to guests including senior doctor Wadhwani and Dr Raman Yadav and hotel staff for the cordon pulmonary respiration (CPR). He said that in case of cold, cough and fever, consult a doctor immediately. “Get into the habit of washing hands even after a small activity. Do apply a handkerchief or tissue paper on the mouth,” he added.
Regarding CSR activity, Hotel GM Ranjan Kumar Das said that its main objective is to make staff members, guests and all others aware.
Hotel's HR manager Ayub Ali said that the camp was done in collaboration with Model Blood Bank of MY Hospital. In order to encourage blood donation, a special show was held to show surprise films.
‘Women are making their identity through literature’
All India Mahila Sahitya Samagam was organised by Vama Sahitya Manch. Literature writers and storytellers from across the country attended the program which began with saraswati pujan. Chandrakanta Vishing and Mridula Sinha joined as guests.
The book of Manjula Joshi, Chitra Jain, Indu Parashar and Prabha Mehta was released. Mridula Sinha and Chandrakanta put forth their views on a global scale.
Guest Chandrakanta Vishin said in her address that the writing of women has been expressed in various forms in the books released today.
Renowned litterateur, Goa's former Governor Mridula Sinha said that the presence of men is very important in women's conference as only men can solve women's problems.
The poem session commenced after the conclusion of this session which had Dr Usha Kiran, Malini Gautam and Alaknanda Sane as guests. They were honored by giving turban quince and badge.
Famous writer Dr Usha Kiran said that the female identity is expressed in the poems of Anamika. She said that today women are making their identity through literature.
Over 660 attend annual prog ‘Kshitij’
Shrimati Kamlaben Raojibhai Patel Gujarati Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Indore, run by Shri Gujarati Samaj Indore conducted 'Kshitij' at Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium, Indore.
Honorable Dr Suchitra Bose, Director, ESIC. Hospital was the chief guest. Guest of Honor was Dr Sharad Khandelwal, Senior Staff, PS. U. Bank, Indore. The program was presided over by Kishore Dashi, Chairma of Shri Gujarati Samaj Indore.
The guests were welcomed by the chairman of the organisation Mr Pakzmai Thakkar and Principal Dr S P Singh. Honorary Chief Minister of Shri Gujarati Samaj, Indore, Pankajbhai Sanghvi in ??his address congratulated the students for the annual event ‘Kshitij’.
660 students along with interns, staff members and other officials attended the event.
