Important events in Indore on Sunday 23/Feb/20

MADA holds acting workshop

Film stars Pankaj Barry, Ramesh Goyal and child actor Vanshika Yadav were in the city to attend the grand opening and workshop organised by Filmistan Acting and Dance Academy (MADA). The workshop aimed at teaching youth the basics of acting. Actor Ramesh Goyal shared his acting experience of 45 years in bollywood. He shared the beautiful memories of his struggling days.

The trio, present as chief guests, shared a common platform and spoke out to the audience, giving them encouragement and correct direction to be followed to be in the industry.