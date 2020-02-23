Important events in Indore on Sunday 23/Feb/20

Painting speaking common issues
Over 90 artists of Fine Arts College showcased their talent by displaying 90 art work in a painting Exhibition. The paintings were inspired by everyday issues faced by a common man. Topics like save environment, home and books as friends was amazingly showcased by the paintings.
Couples vow of togetherness
Punjabi Social Group organised a themed Valentine’s Day celebration and grooved on songs and played fun games. Men romantically proposed their ladies by gifting chocolates and flowers and vowed of togetherness. Swati Jain organised interesting couple games. The theme party was well organised by Nidhi Arora and Sushma Jhanwar.
Evergreen songs enthrall audience
Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchan Hai Society organised a musical event ‘The Romantic Nineties’ at Jal Auditorium. Singers gave mesmerising performances on evergreen songs. The audience was left spellbound by the medley presented.
Music competition held
Senior Citizen singing competition was hosted by Anandam society at Prestige Institute. The spirit of elderly participating in the contest was appreciated. The participants performed beautifully and gave mesmerising performances.
MADA holds acting workshop
Film stars Pankaj Barry, Ramesh Goyal and child actor Vanshika Yadav were in the city to attend the grand opening and workshop organised by Filmistan Acting and Dance Academy (MADA). The workshop aimed at teaching youth the basics of acting. Actor Ramesh Goyal shared his acting experience of 45 years in bollywood. He shared the beautiful memories of his struggling days.
The trio, present as chief guests, shared a common platform and spoke out to the audience, giving them encouragement and correct direction to be followed to be in the industry.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)