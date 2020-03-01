Important events in Indore on Sunday 1/Mar/20

UCO Bank executive director in the city today
UCO Bank executive director Charan Singh will in the city for his one day visit on Monday. During this visit, he will review the performance of Indore Zone on various parameters and will have an interaction with the large NPA borrowers of UCO Bank in the customer meet organised at Zonal Office, Indore.
Monthly meeting of Lions Club concludes
The monthly meeting of Lions Club International 323 G1 concluded on Sunday. Club district president Sunita Farkeya graced the occasion as chief guest. Special guest was Sadhna Bhandari. Various cultural programmes were also organised by the club members. Dr Sadhna Sodani was felciiated with award of best lioness president. The programme was conducted by Veena Saxena and Asha Patni proposed vote of thanks.
Dr Muralikrishna’s name in Asia Book of Records
Dr Dantu Muralikrishna name has been entered in ‘Asia Book of Records’ for his extensive work on Bhagavad-Gita in multiple languages. He has composed and recited 108 Sanskrit shlokas based on classical Carnatic ragas with narration of descriptions and meanings in simple way in Hindi, Telugu and in English in different Audio albums. His work has been appreciated by many, including the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu and many scholars, philosophers, professors and Vice-Chancellors of Universities and Institutes. Last year he was honored with the award of ‘Vishsist Sanskrit Sevavrati’ by Ministry of HRD, Government of India, organised by Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan in New Delhi. Recently his name entered in ‘India Book of Records’ and now acknowledged by ‘Asia Book of Records’.
Doctors showcase sporting spirit in IMA Olympiad
Various sports competitions were organised by Indian Medical Association, Indore for its members at Yeshwant Club on Sunday. IMA has named the competition as ‘IMA Olympiad’.
Club president Paramjeet Singh Chhabra, secretary Santosh Mishra inaugurated the Olympiad. Dr Shekhar Rao, Dr Sanjay Londhe, Dr Brajbala Tiwari, convener Dr Dilip Kumar Acharya were also present on the occasion. Over 100 doctors participated in table tennis, lawn tennis, gym, swimming, badminton, and bridge. Competitions were organised in different categories like men, women, senior group, doubles, and mix group. Dr Anil Baxi, Dr Rajendra Punjabi, Dr Arun Agrawal, Dr Anil Vijayvargiya, Dr Naveen Jain, and Dr Malay Kumath were the competition coordinators.
Rajwada made from cuttings of jeans
Sahil Lehri and others members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a image of Rajwada and other landmarks of city with cuttings of jeans collected from people from the city on Sunday. Activity was organised for world record on the theme ‘My city Indore - Clean city Indore’. About 100 artists worked together in this activity.
Training for making natural colours for Holi begins
Week long training for making natural colors for Holi festival is being organised at Jimmy McGilligan Centre For Sustainable Development from March 1 to 7. Programme was inaugurated today by journalist Shravan Garg. Training started with a tour of the centre by Dr McGilligan to see all the home grown source plants for natural colours including flowering plants. She talked about using chemical colors not just costs when we buy those packets of plastic also causes pollution, these colours cause skin allergy, harmful for eyes. In the coming days group of locals women, families city schools, colleges and volunteers will take training .
Lions Club of Indore Sehyog holds get-together
Lions Club of Indore Sehyog organised a get-together and official visit of region chairperson Manisha Agrawal at a city restaurant on Saturday. Club president Mukesh Sharma and others club club members were present on the occasion. Former president RB Yadav and Shriniwas Atriwal were felicitated with diamond sentinal award during the programme.
Yoga training programme for senior citizen
Special yoga training programme for Senior Citizens of Yoga Temple for Age and Disease Reversal was organised on Sunday. Yoga trainer Dr Pinky Gard addressed the gathering. Yoga trainer SN Sharma said that Yoga practice can help in living a healthy life. Yog guru Manoj Garg said that in addition to yoga in the yoga training programme being planned for senior citizens, the elderly will be provided with unmatched health benefits by connecting activities with the mainstream of society.
Mashwara Welfare Society organises ‘Nirmala Pathak Awards’
‘Nirmala Pathak Awards Divas of Indore’ was organised by Mashwara Welfare Society at Mech Music Studio on Sunday. The programme started by paying tribute to traffic warden Nirmala Pathak. Asita Sharma said that women who have done remarkable work in their fields have selected for the award. Arpita Bobade (Music), Nupur Gadgari (music), Shilpa , Masoorkar(classical music), Shekha Holkar (beauty and health) and others were felicitated on the occasion. Chief guest of the programme were MP Shankar Lalwani, Ministry Of Culture, member Bharat Sharma and Lions Club former district governor Parvindar Singh Bhatia. Rajeev Roy’s band rocking seven string band also gave splendid performance and enthralled audience with their performances. Javed Khan conducted the programme.