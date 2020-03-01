Important events in Indore on Sunday 1/Mar/20

Doctors showcase sporting spirit in IMA Olympiad

Various sports competitions were organised by Indian Medical Association, Indore for its members at Yeshwant Club on Sunday. IMA has named the competition as ‘IMA Olympiad’.

Club president Paramjeet Singh Chhabra, secretary Santosh Mishra inaugurated the Olympiad. Dr Shekhar Rao, Dr Sanjay Londhe, Dr Brajbala Tiwari, convener Dr Dilip Kumar Acharya were also present on the occasion. Over 100 doctors participated in table tennis, lawn tennis, gym, swimming, badminton, and bridge. Competitions were organised in different categories like men, women, senior group, doubles, and mix group. Dr Anil Baxi, Dr Rajendra Punjabi, Dr Arun Agrawal, Dr Anil Vijayvargiya, Dr Naveen Jain, and Dr Malay Kumath were the competition coordinators.