Important events in Indore on Friday 6/Mar/20

Seminar on ‘Women Wellness in Contemporary Society’

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Maatr Foundation organised a seminar at School of Law, DAVV on Friday. Guest Speaker, Dr Maya Bohra addressed the audience on the topic ‘Women Wellness in Contemporary Society’. She said, "Women are working very strongly in every field of the society but they are ignorant of their mental health. We need to understand that our thinking affects our emotions and emotions form our behavior. Shruti Bajaj said, "In the present busy lifestyle, we give so much importance to work that we forget to take out time for ourselves. We must take some time out for ourselves daily so that we can increase our mental capacities and strengthen our emotions. University vice-chancellor Renu Jain, HOD, School of Law Dr Manish Sitlani, Maatr Foundation president Shruti Bajaj and Dr Archana Ranka were present on the occasion.