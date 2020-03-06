Important events in Indore on Friday 6/Mar/20

National seminar at School of Chemical Sciences, DAVV
A one-day national seminar was organised by UGC-SAP supported School of Chemical Sciences, DAVV on Friday. Head of department prof Ashok Sharma and prof Bajaj welcomed everyone and provided information about the chemistry department. The programme was inaugurated by university vice-chancellor prof Renu Jain. In the first lecture of the inaugural session of the seminar, the Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapeeth, Prof Anamik Shah gave views on the topic "Role of Collaborative Effort in Drug Discovery in India: Few Case Studies". In the seminar, other professors and research students also read their research papers. More than 200 professors, research students and students from and around Indore participated in this national seminar.
Green Chilly Group celebrates Fag Utsav
Green Chilly Group celebrated Fag Utsav with great fervour. Members were dressed in traditional attires and applied gulal to each other. Everyone enjoyed dancing on folk songs of Holi. Group’s Renu Agrawal said that various entertaining activities were organised on the occasion in which everybody participated enthusitically.
Janvikas Society to celebrated Women’s Day today
The International Women's Day programme will be celebrated by the Public Development Society, Palada, like every year on March 7, 2020, in which around 350 women rag pickers and unorganised labourers from various settlements of Indore will gather. Chief guest on the occasion will be MLA Akash Vijayvargiya. During the programme, women of the Cooperative Society, Sarvodaya Shramikahila Cooperative Credit Organization Maryadit, run by the public development will be present and cultural programmes will be presented by them on this occasion.
Sansthan Malwamanthan holds prog
Sansthan Malwamanthan organised a party to celebrate the upcoming festival of colours on Friday. Programme convener said that they celebrated Holi with underprivileged girls. A plantation programme was also conducted in which message of save trees was given by the girls. Professor Vandana Joshi educated girls about importance of the day.
Free health camp organised
The 8th free health camp was organised by Jwala Mahila Samiti to mark the occasion of International Women’s Day. About 635 women took benefit from the bank. Jwala chief Dr Divya Gupta said that the experts in this camp provided information for blood screening, blood pressure, thyroid, and especially to about rapidly growing corona virus symptoms and precautions. Medicines, sanitary napkins, fruits etc were distributed among the women present. The organisation has been organising such camp on International Women's Day continuously for the last 7 years. Meaningful efforts are being made to connect weak women domestically and economically in employment and to make them self-reliant.
Sansthan Ek Pahal celebrates pre-Holi with orphans
Sansthan Ek Pahal celebrated Holi with children of Rajkiye Bal Ashram with great enthusiasm and zeal on Friday. Chief guest Indrakumar Sethi and Rajendra Soni distributed water guns, colours and fruits among children. Sansthan secretary Burhanuddin Shakruwala and vice-president Rajendra Aswa said that is celebrating Holi with Ashram children from last 37 years. Purnima Bhati and Pranisha Soni presented folk songs of Holi. On this occasion, Bachraj Bhati, Babulal Agrawal, Sushil Kalmeri, Dilip Patni, Murli Soni, Rajesh Patel and others were present. The programme was conducted by Burhanuddin Shakruwala and vote of thanks was proposed by Rajendra Aswa.
Siddhchakra Mandal Vidhaan Mahotsav
On the occasion of Ashtanika Mahaparv, a Siddhachakra Mandal Vidhaan Mahotsav has been organised at Ramashah Temple, Malhar Ganj. 151 couples participated in the Vidhaan. On this occasion, Sangeeta Vinayaka, Vimal Chhabra, Pandit Rajendra Kumar Jain, Kamal Patodi, Hemant Sethi, Yogendra Kala, Kamal Kala and others were present.
Seminar on ‘Women Wellness in Contemporary Society’
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Maatr Foundation organised a seminar at School of Law, DAVV on Friday. Guest Speaker, Dr Maya Bohra addressed the audience on the topic ‘Women Wellness in Contemporary Society’. She said, "Women are working very strongly in every field of the society but they are ignorant of their mental health. We need to understand that our thinking affects our emotions and emotions form our behavior. Shruti Bajaj said, "In the present busy lifestyle, we give so much importance to work that we forget to take out time for ourselves. We must take some time out for ourselves daily so that we can increase our mental capacities and strengthen our emotions. University vice-chancellor Renu Jain, HOD, School of Law Dr Manish Sitlani, Maatr Foundation president Shruti Bajaj and Dr Archana Ranka were present on the occasion.