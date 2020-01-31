Important events in Indore on Friday 31/Jan/20

Over 15k people visit IIID-2020

With over 500 people arriving on the first day, the IIID Show Case 2020 witnessed over 15,000 entries on total till second day.

On the second day of the IIID Show Case-2020, the famous architect Chandrashekhar Carnetkar said that as an architect we get a chance to work in different cities, so he prefers vermicular architecture, in which local artists and workers are given the opportunity to work.

Former chairperson Paresh Kapde said that one’s behavior makes one stand out from the crowd, so you should move towards good work.

Architect Chandrasekhar Carnetkar while telling about the project of the Grand Hyatt in Goa, said that before studying the Goa Grand Hyatt, he studied the Portugese history thoroughly and tried to restore it through his designs.

Jai Wadhwani, manager of Gharana Group, said, “We have come with customised wooden mosaics, which is used in interior and exterior doors as well as wall designing.”

Narayan Sana of Rupi Furnitures said that home furniture should always be made on the advice of architects and interior designers. “We fit all our furniture on metal stands so that they can be moved according to convenience,” added he.

In the show case, a stall of bold handmade products by 24-year-old automobile engineer Shreyas Sharma, among commercial stalls related to interior and architecture, was the centre of attraction.

Tarun Maheshwari of Craft and Creation, who came to Indore specifically from Jodhpur for this show case, says, “We have art pieces made of waste Material ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 25,000, which can be used to decorate every house of every class. The special thing is that all these pieces are handmade and have life time guarantees ranging from their making to the color.”