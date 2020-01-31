Important events in Indore on Friday 31/Jan/20

Gandhi Chair established in Dept of Political Science
In order to fulfill moral obligations towards Gandhi philosophy in universities, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya also established Gandhi Chair in the Department of Political Science under the School of Social Sciences on Thursday. Gandhi Chair was duly announced and inaugurated by Vice Chancellor at Devi Ahilya Auditorium RNT Marg Nalanda campus. A discussion was organised at the inauguration, on which the theme of 'Gandhi Darshan and Sustainable Development' was presented by the eminent Gandhian thinkers and professors of the city. University vice-chancellor Dr Renu Jain also addressed the gathering. Department HOD and Gandhi Chair secretary Dr Rekha Acharya conducted the programme.
Medicos present Anand Mela 2020
Smt Kamalaben Raoji Bhai Patel Gujarati Homeopathy Medical College, Hospital and Research Center, Scheme no. 54, operated by Shri Gujarati Society, organised ‘Anand Mela-2020’ for the first time in Indore under college internal activities, which was well appreciated.
Delicious cuisines and handicrafts of various fields - art stalls were presented by junior students, medical students and faculty staff.
Chetna Ben Mehta and Sonal Ben Sanjay Bhai Pav were present as judges from the Indore family of the Gujarati society to announce the supreme out of the items presented by the various stalls at the Anand Mela.
Stress laid on bridging gap between parents, children
A two days Smart Girls Workshop was organised for the students of Acropolis Institute of Management and Research on January 29 and 30. The resource person for the workshop Amita Jain, National Master Trainer of Bhartiya Jain Sangathan, inspired the participants in a very effective way to become self aware, confident and smart. She touched upon the six key areas concerning women issues to enlighten the students. The workshop was interactive as it involved Group Discussions, Film shows and Group activities. The main objective of the workshop was to bridge the gap between the girls and their parents for better understanding of the problems concerning girls.
On the second day a session was organised for the parents to acquaint them how to deal with their daughters. The participants felt that they were more confident after attending the workshop. Parents also appreciated the workshop.
The Resource person was welcomed by the principal Dr Ashok Jhawar. Chairman BOG Ashok Sojatia appreciated the workshop and emphasised that such workshops are indispensible considering the present scenario. They help in bridging the communication gap between the parents and children. Dr Poonam Singh was the convener of the workshop. The vote of thanks was proposed by Neha Sharma.
A meet for ladies’ strong-bond
Anniie Adventures’ director Sunita Patidaar organised a meet where housewives gathered to know each other and create a strong bond. Anniie Adventures is a ladies and family adventure group which focuses on the all round development of housewives and takes them on small tours and day long outings. The main objective of this meet was that when the ladies go on a tour, they don’t have to waste time in knowing each other, rather enjoy the day. She expressed to keep on organising similar meets and get together because if a women is strong then her home is also strong.
Basant Panchami celebrated
“Basant Panchami is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mother Saraswati, the goddess of learning. When karma is associated with spirituality, success in life is definitely achieved.” The above statement was said by New Pink Flower H.S. School, Nehru Nagar Director Shanta Soni in her address on Basant Panchami festival.
By lighting 24 lamps, Gayatri Mantra was recited 24 times by teachers and students. The kids were welcomed by showering flowers.
Under the annual activities, Science Exhibition, Commerce Quiz, Mahendi, Chess, Careem, Table-Tennis, Beautiful Pure Writing, Essay, Authored Story Poem, first, second, third rankers were awarded with shields and certificates. The event was conducted by Savita Sirsath. Nisha expressed gratitude.
Sanghvi Inst hosts Inter-school tourney
Sanghvi Institute of Management and Science Indore organised an Inter-school Tournament in which 10 cricket teams, 12 kabaddi teams and 25 students participated. Total of 240 students participated in the tourney. Garments Public School lifted the winner’s trophy in cricket while Government Highschool Ralamandal bagged the second position in cricket.
In weight lifting, Monu Raut was declared as best lifter in male category and Ayushi Verma in female category.
Over 15k people visit IIID-2020
With over 500 people arriving on the first day, the IIID Show Case 2020 witnessed over 15,000 entries on total till second day.
On the second day of the IIID Show Case-2020, the famous architect Chandrashekhar Carnetkar said that as an architect we get a chance to work in different cities, so he prefers vermicular architecture, in which local artists and workers are given the opportunity to work.
Former chairperson Paresh Kapde said that one’s behavior makes one stand out from the crowd, so you should move towards good work.
Architect Chandrasekhar Carnetkar while telling about the project of the Grand Hyatt in Goa, said that before studying the Goa Grand Hyatt, he studied the Portugese history thoroughly and tried to restore it through his designs.
Jai Wadhwani, manager of Gharana Group, said, “We have come with customised wooden mosaics, which is used in interior and exterior doors as well as wall designing.”
Narayan Sana of Rupi Furnitures said that home furniture should always be made on the advice of architects and interior designers. “We fit all our furniture on metal stands so that they can be moved according to convenience,” added he.
In the show case, a stall of bold handmade products by 24-year-old automobile engineer Shreyas Sharma, among commercial stalls related to interior and architecture, was the centre of attraction.
Tarun Maheshwari of Craft and Creation, who came to Indore specifically from Jodhpur for this show case, says, “We have art pieces made of waste Material ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 25,000, which can be used to decorate every house of every class. The special thing is that all these pieces are handmade and have life time guarantees ranging from their making to the color.”
Indore Christian College lifts VCL Trophy
Vishisht School of Management organised Vishisht Cricket League (VCL) Season 7, Inter College Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament at Sky Box Turf Ground, Indore. Overall 16 teams from various prestigious colleges and universities like MB Khalsa College, Indore Christian College, Vaishnav Institute of Management, School of Economics, Indore Institute of Law, Indore Indira, Renaissance College, Jain Shwetamber College, Vaishnav Commerce College and many others participated in this tournament. On the first day, league matches were played between the teams whereas on second day, quarter-final and semi-final were played. A final match was played between Indore Christian College and MB Khalsa College, where Indore Christian College scored 104 runs against which MB Khalsa College has scored 75 runs in 10 overs. Indore Christian lifted the tournament cup and marked the victory by 29 runs. The tournament was coordinated by Prof Kunal Dindorkar, Prof Umesh Upadhyay and Prof Yogesh Vakare.
Managing Director Dr Naveen Narang and Director Dr SM Anas Iqbal were also present during the final match and the prize distribution ceremony of the tournament. Both of them congratulated the winners and runner up of the tournament and all the participants of both the teams were presented with trophy, cash prize, certificates and medals. The man of the series was awarded to Sapan Sonkar from Indore Christian College and Man of the Match was awarded to Moin Khan of MB Khalsa College.
Students carry ‘Traffic Awareness Drive’
BCA Students of Department of Computer Science, St. Paul Institute of Professional Studies Indore organised a Workshop on 'Traffic Awareness Drive' at Palasia Square in association with Indore Police on Friday.
Students encouraged people to take proper security measures and follow basic traffic rules to create good traffic sense among the citizen and ultimately make their life safe and secure. HOD Prof Gourav Rawal enthusiastically accompanied students on this occasion.Indian Moms NGO included in India Book of record
The Indian Moms NGO has been included in the India Book of Records to be governed by the Asia Book of Records. This place has been found to contribute in the field of cleanliness project, traffic system, female child development and education to do social works. This achievement has been achieved by opening 200 academies in education for free.
Dairy tour of rural students
40 students of Government Middle School, Kabitkhedi visited Indore Sahakari Dugdh Sangh (ISDS) MYDT as an educational tour, on Friday. Students learnt about pasteurisation of milk and its storage. Director of ISDS Motisingh Patel urged other schools also to make a visit to the centre to make students aware of the processing of milk.
