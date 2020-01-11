Important events in Indore on Friday 10/Jan/20

Zero margin sale at Bharat Lifestyle

Bharat Lifestyle Furniture has come up with zero margin sale from January 11 to 26. Customers will get flat 50% off and additional upto 40% discount. In which sofa sets 3 + 1 + 1 from Rs 16,999, Sheesham dining set from Rs19,999, premium corner sofa starting from Rs 9,999, modular kitchen from Rs 35,000 and swing from Rs 6,999 is available. These offers are available on both the outlets of Bharat Lifestyle located at Lasudia Mori and AB Road. Customers can design their modular kitchen according to their choice and budget. Finance facilities from Bajaj Finserv and Tata Capital are also available for the customers.