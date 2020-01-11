Important events in Indore on Friday 10/Jan/20

Petrol pump sealed
State food department officials led by assistant supply officer RP Sharma sealed petrol pump named M/S Diamond Garage in Niranjanpur on Friday. Following death of pump owner Sunil Jodhwani, his successor did not apply for change in dealer’s name. The team seized 2,358 litres of petrol and 2,394 litres of diesel worth is Rs 3,79,265. Case has been filed against pump ownerRhymes competition at SICA
Rhymes competition at SICA
To develop verbal skills and boost confidence of tiny-tots SICA Sanghi Colony, organised a poem recitation competition on Friday. The competition was judged by AHM Anusha Raghuwanshi. Headmistress Leena Sebastian appreciated all the kids for their mesmerising performance.
Aviram Shakti Social Group hosts fashion show
Aviram Shakti Social Group organised a fashion show ‘Golden is Glamorous’ and a dance competition recently in which about 200 group members participated enthusiastically. Various entertaining activities were also organised on the occasion. The party was organised by Nilesh Soni, Sadhna Golccha and Praveena Jain. Winners of the competition were also felicitated during the programme.
Kshatriya Maratha women watch film Tanhaji
Members of Shri Kshatriya Maratha Navnirman Sena Mahila Mandal watched first day first show of movie Tanhaji on Friday. Mandal state president Chandrakant Kunjeer, Milind Dighe, Rajkumar Duple said that first day first show was organised by mandal women in which the office-bearers of Mahila Mandal reached to watch the film in wearing traditional Maharashtrian attire.
Annual prog of PMB Gujarati College concludes
Three-day-long annual cultural programme of PMB Gujarati Commerce College concluded on Friday. On the last day blood donation camp was organised in which 31 unit of blood was collected by the team of MY Hospital, informed blood donation camp in-charge Dr Nilesh Gangwal, Dr Kinjal Shah and prof Vijayant Badjatya. Camp was inaugurated by governing body chairman Narendrabhai V Patel, principal Dr Kamlesh Bhandari, administrative officer prof Abhay Jain and principal representative Dr Rajendra Sharma. At the end of the programme students enjoyed dancing on the beats of DJ.
Drama ‘Tafteesh’ staged
Drama ‘Tafteesh’ was staged at Pritamlal Dua Auditorium on Friday. Anant Tiwari directed the drama written by Rajesh Kumar. In this drama of Rangdhara artists Anuj Kureel, Sanjay Pandey, Aniket Kushwah, Manish Karkare, Azad Jain, Harsh Pachori and others enthralled audience with their performances. Scores of art enthusiasts marked their presence on the occasion.
Zero margin sale at Bharat Lifestyle
Bharat Lifestyle Furniture has come up with zero margin sale from January 11 to 26. Customers will get flat 50% off and additional upto 40% discount. In which sofa sets 3 + 1 + 1 from Rs 16,999, Sheesham dining set from Rs19,999, premium corner sofa starting from Rs 9,999, modular kitchen from Rs 35,000 and swing from Rs 6,999 is available. These offers are available on both the outlets of Bharat Lifestyle located at Lasudia Mori and AB Road. Customers can design their modular kitchen according to their choice and budget. Finance facilities from Bajaj Finserv and Tata Capital are also available for the customers.
