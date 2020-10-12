IMC takes C&D waste removal at war-footing

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday started a campaign to make Indore “Zero Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste City” at war-footing.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed all the zonal officers to remove C&D waste in their zones.

IMC removal gang is picking up C&D waste from different parts of the city and transporting it to the C&D plant located at teaching ground in Devguradia area.

The plan will convert C&D waste into stone block and brick. Additional two JCBs, four dumpers and 17 tractor-trollies have been pressed into the task of lifting C&D waste.

Pal said that citizens can give information about C&D waste lying in streets or plots through Indore 311 app of IMC. The corporation employees will remove C&W waste from the locations shared by the citizens.

The work of removal of C&D waste is going on in almost all the zones. In the last four days, 40 dumper-load and 100 tractor-trolley load of C&D waste was transported to trenching ground.

The commissioner said that if anyone is found dumping C&D waste in the open, heavy penalty will be levied against him. The government agencies working on different development projects have also been told to send C&D waste to trenching ground.