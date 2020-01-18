IMC notices to coaching centres for hoardings sans permission

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday issued notices to coaching institutes, which placed advertisement hoardings without permission. It has asked them to pay advertisement tax as per Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules -2017.

The coaching institutes have also been told to register themselves with IMC as per the Rules.

“Coaching institutes will be required to register themselves with IMC by depositing the prescribed fee in seven days. They will have to submit advertisement tax within the time limit for display of advertisements,” Asheesh Singh said.

The IMC on Friday issued notices to coaching institutes located in Bhanwarkua and adjoining areas.

Notices were issued for recovery of Rs 50976 from CMC Campus, Rs 98412 from Buland Academy, Rs 28320 from Chetan Meena Institute for Civil Services, Rs 16560 from Prayas, Rs 28320 from Vishnugupta Academy, Rs 99120 from Vivaswan IAS Academy, Rs 42480 from Nirmal Sir Classes, Rs 28320 from Anand Super 100, Rs 17500 from India IAS Academy, Rs 31860 from Jadoun Classes, Rs 28320 from Mimetic Complete Education, Rs 35400 from Ocean Academy, Rs 21240 from Magnus Institute, Rs 36816 from PS Academy, Rs 101244 from Success Career Academy etc.

The notices were issued by marketing department of IMC for recovery of more than Rs 20 lakh advertisement tax.