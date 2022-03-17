IMA-Indore up in arms against Hoswin Incinerator and health officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Indian Medical Association-Indore chapter met District Collector Manish Singh to lodge a complaint against alleged misbehavior by the employees of Hoswin Incinerator Private Limited with the doctors at various clinics.

The delegation also alleged that the incinerator company is forcing them to pay bills of biomedical waste from the clinics which generate no waste.

A delegation of IMA-Indore led by president Dr Sumit Shukla met the Collector at Residency Kothi and informed about the issues including being threatened by employees of Hoswin for paying the unnecessary bills. IMA also raised the issue of being extorted by health department officials in the name of inspection of clinics.

“The Collector has assured us to take appropriate actions over our complaint and also directed the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Pollution Control Board, and Hoswin representatives to meet and listen to our complaints,” Dr Shukla said.

A discussion over deciding the rates of biomedical waste again as per the category of the clinics and also to restructure the fees module will be done in the next meeting.

Meanwhile, IMA’s Dr Sanjay Londhe alleged that the district health department officials never inspect the clinics of quacks and those unauthorized practitioners but always threaten the doctors in the name of clinic inspections. “We have raised the issue with the Collector and assure that action would be taken to provide relief to us,” he added.

ALSO READ IIT Indore scientists find new therapeutic strategies against bacterial meningitis

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:40 PM IST