ILLEGAL BUSINESS: Police nabs three, seize 37 drums of chemical in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on those who are involved in an illegal chemical business in the area, police team from Julwania police station in Barwani district arrested three accused and seized 37 drums of chemical. Police also seized one tanker with 20k litre chemicals on AB Road stored in an illegal chemical godown.

Julwania police station in-charge Vikas Kapis informed that action has been taken following the instruction of SP Punit Kumar Gehlot to check all illegal activities going on at road-side eateries (dhabas) on National Highway (NH) 3.

Kapis informed that the police team got a tip-off about a chemical tanker containing ethyl acetate moving from Ahmed Nagar, Maharashtra heading to Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The informer alerted the police that tanker driver Asif sells chemical to dhaba owner Manjay Singh near Vaswi village without permission.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and raided the place. In the raid, police found the accused emptying chemicals from tanker to drums, which were later stored in the godown situated just behind the dhaba. The police immediately raided the godown and seized 37 drums of chemicals kept there. Police arrested truck driver Asif Pathan, a resident of Aurangabad, Maharashtra, dhaba owner Manjay Singh (41), a resident of Rajpur village and one Devendra Rajput (22), a resident of Indira Colony, Sendhwa from the godown.

Police seized the tanker, one jeep, three mobile phones, 27 drums of chemical worth Rs 1.85 lakh. The total value of seized material stands at around Rs 42.52 lakh.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that dhaba owner Manjay has been running an illegal chemical business from his godown since last one year. He put a board named Kanha Trading Company on the godown and selling chemical from there.

After locals failed to know what going on from the godown, Manjaysingh, gradually in order to earn more profit, started setting up with the tanker drivers coming from the factories, buying Manjaysingh Chemicals at low prices on the way and selling them as per the profit they got.

According to Manjay Singh, the seized chemicals include Formaldehyde, AOS, Ethyl Acetate, Glycerin, Soya Acethin which Manjay Singh used to supply the raw material. Surf, soap, shampoo, chocolate, handwash, cosmetics etc. are made from these chemicals.