IIT- Indore signs MoU with DAVV to boost research

Indore: With an objective to extend its mentorship to local institutions, IIT Indore has signed MoU with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to boost research. This MoU will be valid for a period of 5 years.

As per the memorandum, IIT Indore will extend its support to DAVV by providing access to its world class laboratories and research facilities. Both the institutions will work towards interaction and collaborations between the faculty and students for the purposes of value-added study, teaching, learning and advance research.

The MoU also has the provision to add upon any other areas of co-operation mutually agreed upon by the institutes. This MoU is seen as an important step towards enhanced research work and making Indore a hub for value added teaching and learning.

Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain, Director Officiating said “I congratulate both the institutes on joining hands together and with the strengths of both the institutes coming together, the research work will get an impetus.” Jain said after signing MoU with Dr Renu Jain, Vice-Chancellor, DAVV.