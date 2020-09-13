IIM Indore to train school teachers in time, stress, self management

The school education department will provide training to its staff members, specially the teachers, in time management, stress management and self management.

The school education department has chosen Indian Institute of Management Indore for the training, which will be provided online in view of corona pandemic.

A department official said Covid has thrown new challenges for all segments of society. “A little training can make the world better in facing the challenge. Teachers are faced with several challenges. Training will help them to live better with time and stress management,” he added.

For the first phase of training, IIM officials have sent a specially designed questionnaire to school education department to provide it to teachers. The questionnaire will help IIM faculty members to design an effective training capsule.

The questionnaire has to be filled by joint directors, district education officers, tribal welfare department deputy commissioner, principals of higher secondary schools and high schools and block resource coordinators. All of them in addition to teachers will be given training.

The first set of questionnaire will help to reveal challenges faced by teachers in their day-to-day life. After evaluation by IIM team, a special training course will be designed and taught.