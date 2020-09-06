IPM Course Aptitude Test: IIM Indore revises selection process for after-school course

Indore: More than 19,000 candidates are expected to take the aptitude test for admission in five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), an after school course offered by Indian Institute of Management Indore, on Monday.

Suspended twice before, the aptitude test is finally going to be held on Monday even as IIM Indore has effective changes in selection process in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The test will be held at 77 centres in 34 cities across the country,” said Ananya Mishra, public relation officer at IIM Indore.

For maintaining social distancing among candidates, IIM Indore has increased the number of centres in lieu of Covid-19 situation this year.

The centres have been set up in all major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Mohali, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Udaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Bengaluru etc.

At Indore, the exam will be held at three centres.

Ananya stated that as many as 19,254 candidates had registered for the test against nearly 150 seats.

The aptitude test was initially scheduled on April 30 but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the institute had postponed the exam and rescheduled it on July 25.