IPM Course Aptitude Test: IIM Indore revises selection process for after-school course

Indore: More than 19,000 candidates are expected to take the aptitude test for admission in five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), an after school course offered by Indian Institute of Management Indore, on Monday.
Suspended twice before, the aptitude test is finally going to be held on Monday even as IIM Indore has effective changes in selection process in view of Covid-19 pandemic.
“The test will be held at 77 centres in 34 cities across the country,” said Ananya Mishra, public relation officer at IIM Indore.
For maintaining social distancing among candidates, IIM Indore has increased the number of centres in lieu of Covid-19 situation this year.
The centres have been set up in all major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Mohali, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Udaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Bengaluru etc.
At Indore, the exam will be held at three centres.
Ananya stated that as many as 19,254 candidates had registered for the test against nearly 150 seats.
The aptitude test was initially scheduled on April 30 but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the institute had postponed the exam and rescheduled it on July 25.
But as coronavirus continued to play havoc, the institute had to again deferred the exam stating the new date would be declared later.
Last month, September 7 was fixed as the new date for exams.
Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the IPM is one of the most sought after courses in the country. The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London. It is a creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through world-class education.
Candidates need to send recorded video to institutes
In view of Covid-19 pandemic, IIM Indore has changed selection process this year. Candidates shortlisted on basis of marks in aptitude test will not be called to the institute for a personal interview this year.
They rather would be assessed through video-based assessment process. Candidates shortlisted for the video-based assessment will be required to upload a self-recorded video file within a stipulated time period soon after the announcement of the aptitude test result. Candidates will be given a set of questions on which they will be required to record their video and upload it within the given time period.
Candidates failing to upload the self-recorded video in the stipulated time will be disqualified from the further selection process.
Exam type and marking system
There will be three sections in the aptitude test namely Quantitative Ability (Multiple Choice Question-MCQ), Quantitative Ability (Short Answer Question-SA) and Verbal Ability (Multiple Choice Question-MCQ). Each question will carry 4 marks. There will be a negative marking of 1 negative mark for each wrong answer except for in the Quantitative Ability (SA) Section. The composite score of a student will be based on 85 per cent marks in the test and 15 per cent marks in video-based assessment.
