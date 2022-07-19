‘IIM Indore to train principals of Tribal CM Rise Schools’

Commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department, Sanjeev Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore will train principals of Tribal CM Rise Schools in leadership and management skills, said Commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department, Sanjeev Singh.

The experts from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will train principals on topics like Change Management, Leadership Style, Leading Innovating Teams, Leadership and Motivation on Tuesday (July 19), he added.

Singh was speaking on the inaugural day of a five-day Leadership and Management training workshop organised by Tribal Affairs Department at Academy of Administration in the city on Monday.

About 40 newly appointed principals of CM Rise Schools took part in which they are being taught skills of Leadership and Management. On the first day of training, the principals were told about the conceptualisation and implementation of CM Rise, New Education Policy 2020 and Art of Learning.

The newly appointed principals will be trained by experts from the Academy of Administration, Regional Institute of Education (RIE) and Department of Tribal Affairs. The principals will visit CM Rise School and some private schools.

Singh said, “CM Rise School is a very ambitious scheme. There will never be any problem with funds. We just have to take care about the quality. The country's best architects are working together to create an unprecedented infrastructure to suit needs of children of all ages.”

“There will hardly be a few schools in the private sector, which have invested such a huge amount - Rs 35-40 crore. We try our best to complete the remaining work as soon as possible so that we can get better results soon. Suggestions have been sought from principals to involve them in the policy,” he said. Principals will also be taken on visits to private school so that they can know how private schools operate, Singh said.