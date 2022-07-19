e-Paper Get App

‘IIM Indore to train principals of Tribal CM Rise Schools’

5-day Leadership and Management training workshop begins

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
Commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department, Sanjeev Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore will train principals of Tribal CM Rise Schools in leadership and management skills, said Commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department, Sanjeev Singh.

The experts from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will train principals on topics like Change Management, Leadership Style, Leading Innovating Teams, Leadership and Motivation on Tuesday (July 19), he added.

Singh was speaking on the inaugural day of a five-day Leadership and Management training workshop organised by Tribal Affairs Department at Academy of Administration in the city on Monday.

About 40 newly appointed principals of CM Rise Schools took part in which they are being taught skills of Leadership and Management. On the first day of training, the principals were told about the conceptualisation and implementation of CM Rise, New Education Policy 2020 and Art of Learning.

The newly appointed principals will be trained by experts from the Academy of Administration, Regional Institute of Education (RIE) and Department of Tribal Affairs. The principals will visit CM Rise School and some private schools.

Singh said, “CM Rise School is a very ambitious scheme. There will never be any problem with funds. We just have to take care about the quality. The country's best architects are working together to create an unprecedented infrastructure to suit needs of children of all ages.”

“There will hardly be a few schools in the private sector, which have invested such a huge amount - Rs 35-40 crore. We try our best to complete the remaining work as soon as possible so that we can get better results soon. Suggestions have been sought from principals to involve them in the policy,” he said. Principals will also be taken on visits to private school so that they can know how private schools operate, Singh said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress wrests Gwalior after 57 years, Jabalpur after 18 years in civic polls as BJP...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndore‘IIM Indore to train principals of Tribal CM Rise Schools’

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City to see low rainfall for next 10 days, temperature may rise

Mumbai updates: City to see low rainfall for next 10 days, temperature may rise

Thane: State govt approves Rs 5 crore for 3 disco fountains

Thane: State govt approves Rs 5 crore for 3 disco fountains

Maharashtra: Seven electric bikes gutted in fire at e-bike shop in Pune

Maharashtra: Seven electric bikes gutted in fire at e-bike shop in Pune

COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 26 cases of Omicron BA.5 variant, 13 of BA 2.75

COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 26 cases of Omicron BA.5 variant, 13 of BA 2.75

Mumbai: Friendship over tea costs 68-yr-old retired BEST official Rs 22 lakh

Mumbai: Friendship over tea costs 68-yr-old retired BEST official Rs 22 lakh