​IIM Indore to launch advance course for senior executives in Dubai

Indian Institute of Management Indore is going to launch an Advance Management Programme for Senior Executives next year in Dubai.

IIM Indore runs a centre in Dubai association with Anisuma Training Institute. Currently, the premier b-school offers two programmes, including General Management Programme for Executives (GMPE), at Dubai centre.

Now, it has announced plans to start Advance Management Programme for Senior Executives also from next year.

Meanwhile, the valedictory function of the fourth batch of GMPE@Dubai took place at IIM Indore on Friday.

The programme was conducted in association with Anisuma Training Institute in Dubai.

On the occasion, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai shared his meaning GMPE: ‘Grow’ every day; understand that ‘Money’ is merely an instrument’; be ‘Passionate’ and these will help you gain ‘Excellence’.

“Our curiosity and the ability to learn differentiates us from animals. Learn and read every day, for that will help you know more and understand this universe in a better way,” he said. He advised the participants to find meaningfulness in their lives and invest in relationships, for focusing on earning money won’t help in achieving contentment in life.

“Money is merely an instrument, and we instead need to focus on what we want to do with the money we earn and utilise it in a way that helps in making this world a better place to live in,” he said. He advised them to be passionate about everything they do. “Find out what makes you smile and what helps you bring smiles on other people’s faces. Add a tinge of compassion to your passion and you’ll be able to attain excellence in your life,” he concluded.

The total strength of the IIM Indore alumni in Dubai, UAE is more than 350.

This 10-month programme commenced November 2020 in Dubai and the participants visited the IIM Indore as a part of their 6-day module on campus. Apart from receiving the certificates, participants also gained lifetime executive alumni status with IIM Indore.

The new batch of GMPE will be launching in December 2021.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:23 AM IST