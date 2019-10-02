IIM Indore student sits on KBC hot seat, wins Rs 3.2 lakh

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore student Aditya Gulia sat on hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati show hosted by film actor Ambitabh Bachchan and won a prize of Rs 3.2 lakh. The episode was aired recently. He is a student of five-year integrated programme in management.

“Meeting superstar Amitabh Bachchan and participating in India’s biggest game show is a great achievement for me. I was nervous during the whole shoot but the legendary actor tried his best to make me comfortable. My primary motive was to gain experience and test my knowledge,” Aditya said.

He said his key learning during the game and the shoot was to remain calm no matter what the situation is. “I learnt to control my nervousness while at the game,” he said.