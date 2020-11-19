IIM-Indore rural marketing fest begins today

Indore: IIM Indore is going to inaugurate its marketing research festival, Utsaha, on Friday. Utsaha conducts gamified marketing research that gains insights about consumers from the rural market. Amid the pandemic, keeping social distancing norms in mind, Utsaha has revamped itself to be completely digital this year while keeping its heart intact.

The three-day event will witness luminaries from the corporate world gracing its halls. Raghav Gupta, MD India & APAC, Coursera; Mainik Dhar, MD & CEO Kimberly Clarks India; Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore; Vikas Gupta, MD & CEO Wiley; Raj Padhiyar, CEO Digital Gurukul; Amit Sethiya, CMO Syska; Saurabh Bajaj, CMO Brittania Dairy; Anshuman Goenka; CMO Bacardi Asia; Deepali Nair, CMO, IBM India South Asia; Govind Chandak, Business Head NSDM; Swapnil Pingale, Marketing GEP Worldwide and Bhishnam Bhateja, Co-founder and COO, The Man Company are the eminent speakers that will be sharing their valuable experiences with the attendees during the fest.

Apart from its stellar speaker line up, Utsaha will also be conducting workshops and panel discussions for the benefit of its participants. “This year, Utsaha is more accessible than ever. Participants only need to register online to witness the magical impact of Utsaha,” the organisers said.