Homage paid to freedom fighter Tantya Bhil on his martyrdom day in Mhow

Mhow (fpns)

A large number of tribals gathered at the memorial of freedom fighter Tantya Bhil situated near Patalpani waterfall in Mhow on Friday. Minister for Culture and Tourism Usha Thakur was the chief guest of the programme while Jagdish Joshila, eminent writer and historian presided over the function.

The main attraction of today's programme was that for the first time, descendants of Tantya Bhil were invited by the government and they took part in the programme dressed in traditional attire.

Usha Thakur and other guests garlanded the statue of Tantya Bhil and also worshipped at his memorial.