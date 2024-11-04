Hind Rakshak Strongly Objects To ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ Poster In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After communal tension prevailed in Ravidaspura following a clash between two communities over a petty issue on Friday afternoon, a post on Sunday shared by BJP’s city vice-president Aklavya Singh Gaur of a huge poster hanged outside a building claimed to be situated in Kagdipura area depicted ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’.

The Hind Rakshak organisation led by Gaur has taken strong exception to this and has demanded action from the police administration. He said, ‘A poster depicting the terror of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ placed on a mosque in Indore's Kagdipura area is challenging the administration's peace and order. Who allowed this poster, seemingly intended to terrorise the city with a jihadi mentality?’

What is Ghazwa-e-Hind

In Ghazwa-e-Hind, Ghazwa means the war fought to spread Islam. The Islamic fighters involved in this war are called Ghazi. According to information, Ghazwa-e-Hind means establishing Islam in India through war. One of its meanings is to conquer infidels living in the Indian sub-continent and convert them to Islam. In simple terms, Ghazwa-e-Hind means to conquer India in a war and Islamise it.

We request the administration to take immediate notice and take strictest action against those responsible Aklavya Singh Gaur, BJP’s city vice-president