 Hind Rakshak Strongly Objects To ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ Poster In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreHind Rakshak Strongly Objects To ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ Poster In Indore

Hind Rakshak Strongly Objects To ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ Poster In Indore

The Hind Rakshak organisation led by Gaur has taken strong exception to this and has demanded action from the police administration.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After communal tension prevailed in Ravidaspura following a clash between two communities over a petty issue on Friday afternoon, a post on Sunday shared by BJP’s city vice-president Aklavya Singh Gaur of a huge poster hanged outside a building claimed to be situated in Kagdipura area depicted ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’.

The Hind Rakshak organisation led by Gaur has taken strong exception to this and has demanded action from the police administration. He said, ‘A poster depicting the terror of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ placed on a mosque in Indore's Kagdipura area is challenging the administration's peace and order. Who allowed this poster, seemingly intended to terrorise the city with a jihadi mentality?’

What is Ghazwa-e-Hind

In Ghazwa-e-Hind, Ghazwa means the war fought to spread Islam. The Islamic fighters involved in this war are called Ghazi. According to information, Ghazwa-e-Hind means establishing Islam in India through war. One of its meanings is to conquer infidels living in the Indian sub-continent and convert them to Islam. In simple terms, Ghazwa-e-Hind means to conquer India in a war and Islamise it.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 'Merit, Loyalty Not Rewarded, I See Congress' Doom,' Says BJP Leader Ravi Raja
Mumbai: 'Merit, Loyalty Not Rewarded, I See Congress' Doom,' Says BJP Leader Ravi Raja
Sensex Shrinks By 1000 Points, Nifty In Red As Indian Markets Bleed On Monday
Sensex Shrinks By 1000 Points, Nifty In Red As Indian Markets Bleed On Monday
CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today At cgpolice.gov.in, Know Know How To Download, Direct Link Here
CG Police Constable Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today At cgpolice.gov.in, Know Know How To Download, Direct Link Here
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Finds Baramati Tough Nut To Crack
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Finds Baramati Tough Nut To Crack

We request the administration to take immediate notice and take strictest action against those responsible Aklavya Singh Gaur, BJP’s city vice-president

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hind Rakshak Strongly Objects To ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ Poster In Indore

Hind Rakshak Strongly Objects To ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ Poster In Indore

Indore Man Drinks Acid As Wife Refuses To Return, Dies

Indore Man Drinks Acid As Wife Refuses To Return, Dies

Mother, 4-Yr-Old Daughter Critical In Fire After Gas Leak

Mother, 4-Yr-Old Daughter Critical In Fire After Gas Leak

Madhya Pradesh Govt Buses Set To Begin Operations From Ujjain Division As Pilot Project

Madhya Pradesh Govt Buses Set To Begin Operations From Ujjain Division As Pilot Project

Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries

Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries