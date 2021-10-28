Here are tips to stay fit during festive time

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the festive season has been kicked off, the Indoreans are all set to feast on delicious food.

But, it is important to keep yourselves fit and healthy while relishing mouth-watering delicacies.

A webinar was organized by Create Stories Social Welfare Society to give fitness tips on Thursday.

Here are some important fitness given by Vikram Awardee Yoga Instructor Pankaj Soni

Take healthy breakfast: A proper and healthy breakfast is very important. If you do not take breakfast properly, you have to face many problems like tiredness and weight gain.

Exercise: Do at least 40 minutes of active physical exercise every day. If you are not able to do this, then just take out at least 25 minutes for yourself. In these 20-25 minutes, go to a park and do whatever you want like light running, yoga, body weight exercise etc.

Meditation: Do meditation at least for five minutes in a day. During this, just focus on your breath. This will reduce your stress and your work will be better.

Diet: Eat plenty of raw things in the diet. Eat more and more salad with food.

Drink water after a gap: Quit the habit of drinking water immediately after eating food. Due to this your food is not digested properly. There should be a gap of at least 30 minutes between eating food and drinking water.

Avoid Overeating: Overeating should be avoided, otherwise it cause many problems. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking water throughout the day.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 03:21 PM IST