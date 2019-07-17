Heavy vehicles restricted on Indore-Khandwa road

Indore: In view of the safety of pilgrims (Kanwad Yatries) walking on the Indore-Khandwa route in the month Sharvan on Indore-Khandwa Road, Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav has stopped the movement of heavy vehicles on the road for one month.

Keeping public interest in view of provisions of Section 115 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1994 Using heavy vehicles under Rule 215, movement of heavy vehicles on the road is banned.

The root change order has also been issued. Heavy vehicles on this route will operate from 8 am to 9 pm. The vehicles are being diverted from Tejaji Nagar to Rau-Mhow route.

In the meeting held on July 10, the District Road Safety Committee decided that due to inconvenience to devotees on the occasion of religious pilgrimage on the said path, route of heavy vehicles on Indore-Khandwa road will be changed.

Dairy vehicles, vehicles engaged in municipal health services, police vehicle, fire brigade, water tankers, health services vehicles, vehicles engaged in the work of electricity board, LPG-petroleum substance vehicle, agricultural produce carrying vehicles going to Mandi and passenger buses are exempted from the said restriction order. This order will be effective from July 17 to August 15.