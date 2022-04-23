Guna: Three killed, nine injured as car collides with truck

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man and two women were killed and nine others injured after a car collided with a truck in Guna district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred late Friday night near a toll tax barrier in Guna, said Dharnawada police station-in-charge Arun Singh Bhadoria.

Those who were killed have been identified as Kishan Singh Bariya, 65, his daughter Vidya Hatila, 45, and Mamta Baria, 58. Vidhya's husband is sub-inspector and currently posted in Mandsaur district.

"The car carrying 12 persons, residents of Jhabua, collided with the truck in a bid to overtake it. The car overturned thrice, in which three persons - a 63-year-old man and two women, aged 45 and 58 - died on the spot," he said.

Nine others suffered injuries in the accident and were hospitalised, he said. These people were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony at Dumri village in Guna, he added.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:06 PM IST