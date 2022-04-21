Guna: Man arrested under POCSO for repeatedly raping minor daughter

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old man was arrested on charges of raping and sexually assaulting his minor daughter repeatedly in a village in Guna district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Ukawad outpost under Maksudangarh Police station area. The incident came to light when the brother of the victim approached the police and filed a complaint.

Ukawad police team rescued the victim from her house and sent her to a centre where she was provided with a counsellor who will help her overcome the incident. The victim shared that her mother had separated from her abusive father a few years ago.

The father had allegedly been raping her for long but she remained silent till now. The police booked the man under multiple sections of IPC and of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:14 PM IST