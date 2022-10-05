Guna: Team formed to probe minor girls’ drowning incident

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna district collector Frank Noble A formed a three- member investigation team to investigate the Kadiakala village incident where three minor girls drowned in a pit filled with rainwater on Saturday.

Those who are in the investigation team include sub-divisional officers (revenue) and mining department officials. The team will submit their report in the next 15 days based on its findings and will take action against the guilty.

Notably, the bodies of the three girls of a family were found floating in a water-filled pit at Kadiakala village on Saturday evening. The girls, aged five to seven years, had left home in the afternoon to head to an agricultural field, he said.

When they did not return home, their family started searching for them and the girls’ bodies were found floating in the pit near the field. Prima facie, it appears that the girls might have slipped and fallen into the pit while playing, the official said, adding that further investigations are underway.

