Guna: Prohibitory orders imposed in view of Covid surge

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC for prohibiting the gathering of people in public, in processions, fairs, gairs and all kinds of demonstrations in social and religious festivals in the entire revenue limit of the district.

According to the order issued, too many people can’t gather in all the public and religious places of the district. In the wedding ceremony for both the bride and bridegroom together, a maximum of 200 people have been allowed.

Not more than 50 people are allowed in the funeral processions, last rites and in the feasts in the honour of the dead. For closed hall programs, 50 percent of hall capacity will be allowed, maximum 200 people.

On the occasion of Holi, it has been ordered not to hold any public event separately and to observe social distancing and to wear masks on a compulsory basis. Only 50 people can be present to perform Holika Dahan and public hearings are postponed till further orders. The order issued will remain in effect till the other order comes.