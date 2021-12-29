Guna: Law professor sends lewd messages to student, arrested

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A college professor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sending obscene messages to one of his students in Guna.

College student of the Law department of Government College registered a complaint with the Mahila police station levelling the allegations against her professor on December 27.

Professor Rakesh Kumar Verma was booked and arrested. This is the third case in which student has levelled allegations against a teacher.

SP Rajeev Kumar Mishra said, the student accused Verma of pursuing her. She alleged that he attempted to touch her by offering to shake hands. On December 22, Verma sent indecent messaged on her WhatsApp, complainant alleged.

Verma was booked under Section 354(a) (sexual harassment) of IPC.

The action was similar to that taken under FIR at Home whereby an FIR is lodged by the woman police officer at the victim's house or work place.

Mahila police

SP said that Mahila police station has been constituted for action in cases related to women. Only women officers/employees are deployed here so that women, girls, women officers/employees should feel free to submit their complaints without any fear.

