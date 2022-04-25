Guna: Group of people beat up minor boy on suspicion of wheat theft; case registered

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A group of people allegedly tied the hands of a minor boy and beat him up while accusing him of stealing wheat grains here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening and a video of it went viral on social media. Following which a case was registered against six people on Sunday, the police said without specifying the boy's age.

In the clip, a group of people were purportedly seen slapping the boy, whose hands were tied behind his back.

These people had accused the boy of stealing wheat grains, Madhusudhangarh police station in-charge Anup Bhargava said.

After the video surfaced, a case was registered against Chanderi village resident Shivraj Bhil and five unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:47 AM IST