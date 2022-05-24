Guna: Ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr provided to kin of police personnel

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An ex gratia of Rs 1 crore was handed over to kin of head constable Neeraj Bhargava who was among three police personnel attacked and shot dead in a gunfight with poachers under Aron police station area in Guna district.

A cheque of Rs 1 crore was handed over to the family of head constable Bhargava as a mark of Samman Nidhi, in the presence of the minister of panchayat and rural development Mahendra Singh Sisodiya and Member of Parliament Krishna Pal Singh Yadav and other representatives.

The leaders also met the family of the police personnel and provided emotional support to the family and paid tributes to the martyred cop.

Guna superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra, MLA Gopilal Jatav, BJP district president Gajendra Sikarwar, additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar Singh, DSP traffic Mukesh Dixit, defence inspector Upendra Yadav, Guna Kotwali TI Madan Mohan Malviya and other official and representatives were also present.

Notably, three police personnel were shot down on May 14 after a group of poachers opened fire at them in Bidoriya village of Guna district.

