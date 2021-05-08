Guna: CT scan machine to be installed in district hospital soon, report to be provided for Rs 725

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the proposal of setting up a CT scan machine in the district hospital. The CT scan report will be available for Rs 725.

The proposal was given by MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia. Tender was released on Friday. Owing to surge in Covid cases, there is trouble getting CT scan reports specially when there are no CT scan machines at many places.

Private hospitals overcharge patients and give reports late. “Amidst such circumstances, installation of a CT scan machine in the district hospital will provide relief to residents. The CT scan machines have been approved for four other districts too,” Guna MLA Gopilal Jatav said.

District BJP president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar among others have thanked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia, Sisodia and Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary.