Guna: Crackdown on illegal sand mining, 7 tractors, 1 poclain machine seized

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of police and local administration led by district magistrate Frank Noble conducted a raid near Pipliya Riverbed in Sagar village of Guna district on Friday, sources said Saturday.

The team seized a poclain machine and seven tractors engaged in illegal mining.

According to reports, complaints of illegal sand mining on Piplaiya riverbed were lodged at the district collector’s office.

Police said that proclain driver identified as Kaluram Banjara, 29, a resident of Banskhedi village, had been arrested. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act was registered at Radhogarh police station against tractor owners and illegal sand miners, the police said.

In a separate action taken by a joint team of police mining department and police by Sanjit Singh Mawai raided another illegal mining site near Parvati riverbed of the district and seized a tractor involved in illegal transportation of sand.

According to sources, illegal sand mining continues in tributaries of Chambal, despite a ban by NGT.

Both the riverbeds- Pipaliya and Parvati- are known for having good quality of sand which is always in high demand for construction projects.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 04:42 PM IST