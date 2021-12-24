Madhya Pradesh: Fake journalists arrested in Petlawad for extortion

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Raipuria police arrested two persons, who posed as local journalists and extorted Rs 10,000 from a trader.

Nakoda traders owner Yogesh Jain, 41, lodged a complaint against Chetan Choudhary and Raju Chouhan, of Kalyanpura for extortion.

He said that bike-borne miscreants arrived at his store at around 6:30 pm posing as TV journalists claiming to telecast a false report of purchasing government wheat. They demanded Rs 50,000 to suppress the issue and threatened to lodge complaint against him. They succeeded in extorting Rs 10,000 from Jain and fled.

Police registered a case against them under sections 384, 327 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Taking cognisance of the matter, SP constituted a team under the guidance of additional SP Anand Singh Vaskale, SDOP Sonu Dawar and station in-charge Anil Bamnia. Acting on a tip-off, team arrested the two accused from Mohankot and seized a black Pulsar motorbike, fake journalist identity cards and Rs 3,000 in cash.

