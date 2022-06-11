Guna collector direct to issue notice against CEO, janpad panchayat Aron

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Frank Noble A organised the nodal officers meeting in the context of the upcoming election at the collectorate hall. In the meeting, he directed that a notice be issued against the chief executive officer, janpad panchayat Aaron for negligence in election work.

Addressing the meeting, Noble A said that all the officers should ensure that the instructions issued for the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections are followed. He also inquired about the work and its progress given to various nodal officers.

During this, reviews of necessary work like MCC, election roll, polling box, medical system, keeping reserve stock of petrol-diesel, dark zone, EVM, property distortion and others were undertaken.

After this, the collector expressed a lot of displeasure about the slow action in cases of property defacement. He ordered officials to identify the complaints of fake nodules and to register an FIR against them.

Also, the collector ordered strict action against teachers who showed disinterest in their duties and the polling personnel found absent during poll training. Additional collector Aditya Singh, chief executive officer, district panchayat Vivek Raghuvanshi, deputy district election officer RB Sindoskar, and others were also present.