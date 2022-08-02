Guna: Civic body office electricity snapped over payment overdue

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity Board on Tuesday snapped the power supply to the municipal council office, Radhogarh in Guna district, because of non-payment of the electricity bill.

Agitated over this, BJP district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar has alleged that the municipality office has been breeding grounds of corruption and demanded a fair inquiry to stop those blatantly corrupt.

Sikarwar has urged Collector to stop blatant corruption in the office and demanded a fair inquiry in this regard. He further said that Radhogarh Municipality is among the wealthiest municipality in the state which is currently run by Congress Party.

The civic body chief and CMO didn’t pay electricity dues which led to a power outage which is disgraceful. BJP Mandal president Ankit Sharma contacted DM Frank Noble and was apprised about the situation and also demanded a fair investigation in this regard.

A representative Mandal including BJP district vice president Pawan Jain, backward front district president Kailash Suman, Mandal president Ankit Sharma and other leaders also handed over a memorandum to DM and demanded a fair inquiry in this regard.

Read Also Indore: Madhya Pradesh to get Rs 4 lakh cr infra projects by 2024