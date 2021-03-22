Guna: Chicken party in government hospital proves costly, food department incharge, mess servant suspended

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Barely few days after photos of two women inside the mortuary of government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore went viral, another incident in the government-run hospital has come to fore in Guna district hospital where its two employees were caught having a chicken party in hospital kitchen.

The health department has suspended both the employees. They have been identified as food department incharge Murari Lal Jatav and mess servant Seetaram Sen who were caught cooking chicken in hospital mess by MLA’s representative Pankaj Shrivastava on late Sunday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, Jatav and Sen were having a party at a place where patients’ food is prepared. Shrivastava took up the matter with district magistrate Kumar Purshottam who suspended both the employees.

Few days back, two contractual employees hired from a private firm were found with two young women inside Indore’s MY Hospital mortuary. Indore divisional commissioner Pavan Kumar Sharma terminated their services. A ward boy working in the mortuary was suspended and a show cause notice was issued to officer incharge. A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on the private firm.