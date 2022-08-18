Guna: Body of NFL employee that swept away while crossing flooded road found

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The mortal remains of a man who went missing after being swept away by a strong current in the Chopet river in Guna were recovered on Wednesday.

As per details, the deceased has been identified as Shiv Pratap Singh, who worked with NFL. The man died after his car was swept off a flooded Rutiyai- NFL road.

The body of the employee was found on Wednesday morning, covered with mud, 40 ft away from where he got trapped in the currents. Three gates of the GopikrishnaSagar Dam were opened due to which the Chopet river was flooded. The incidents prompted police to again warn motorists to stay off flooded roads.