Gold, silver for Khargone lads in Khelo India

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Arjun Vaskale and Ritesh Oharey from Khargone won the gold and silver medal in the 1,500 metres race in the Khelo India Games.

The highly-anticipated fourth Khelo India Youth Games 2022 started on June 4 in Panchkula, Haryana and will continue till June 9. The multi-disciplined sporting event in the country is officially named Khelo India Youth Games 2021 as the games could not be held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representing Madhya Pradesh in a track event, Arjun, son of a farmer from small Thikri village under Kasrawad Janpad and Ritesh from Kokoda village in Jhirniya of Khargone district claimed the first two spots and secured gold and silver medals.

Recently in the Junior National Athletics Championship in Nadiad, Gujarat, Arjun had set a new record in the 1,500 meters race with a time of 3:46:31 beating the record set by Khargone sprinter Sunil Davar in the national competition held in Bhopal in 2021 of 3:48:52 minutes.

