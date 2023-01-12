e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreGIS session on logistics and warehousing: Minister highlights state's strengths, calls for investment 

GIS session on logistics and warehousing: Minister highlights state's strengths, calls for investment 

We are highest wheat procuring state: BisahuLal Singh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 02:14 AM IST
article-image
Bisahulal Singh |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “In last 4 years, 535.28 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and paddy were procured from 73 lakh 29 thousand farmers. 

The state stood first with the highest wheat procurement in the country procuring 129.42 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from 15 lakh 94 thousand farmers in the year 2020-21, food and civil supplies minister Bisahulal Singh said.

He was addressing a session on ‘Logistics and Warehousing’ during the 7th Global Investors Summit.

“Madhya Pradesh is at the heart of India. There is no dearth of water, electricity, roads, and infrastructure. Being in the centre of the country, airport and rail facilities are easily available with connectivity better than any other state,” Singh said.

 He said that investors should invest in Madhya Pradesh wholeheartedly and without any hesitation. He said that storage is being done with modern technology and the state has earmarked 100-200 acres of land for setting up warehouses and logistics hubs.

Principal secretary Umakant Umrao said the state is centrally located and well-connected with all major Indian cities and ports. It has the distinct advantage of being in the centre of India with inter and intra-state connectivity for distribution. Strong support infrastructure, a robust road network of over 3 lakh kms, over 40 national highways, 5 operational airports and over 550 trains making their way across the state.

The panellists for the session were Praveen Hiremath, director, KPMG, Alok Badkul, executive director, CONCOR, Arun Pandey, Retd. IAS, Saurabh Bandopadhyay, DRM, Vikram Jaisinghani, CEO, Adani Logistics, Chandrakanta Dey, Head, JLL, Ramnath Subrahmanyam, CEO of TVS Industrial and Logistics, and Anay Shukla, chief customs officer, Welspun.

Read Also
Indore: GOPIO organises '17th PIO's Dialogue with India', pays tribute to late chairman Selvarajoo...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Health condition of 71-yr-old NRI improving

Indore: Health condition of 71-yr-old NRI improving

GIS session on logistics and warehousing: Minister highlights state's strengths, calls for...

GIS session on logistics and warehousing: Minister highlights state's strengths, calls for...

Indore: Another Covid patient found positive after seven days

Indore: Another Covid patient found positive after seven days

Indore: Four injured in compressor blast in MYH’s blood bank

Indore: Four injured in compressor blast in MYH’s blood bank

Indore: Charred body of man found under Teen Imli bridge

Indore: Charred body of man found under Teen Imli bridge