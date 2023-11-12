Get Ready To Celebrate Diwali Thrice This Time: Shah

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing a public meeting in Betma on Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah announced that the state would celebrate three Diwalis soon.

Explaining his comment, Shah said that one Diwali would be celebrated on November 12, second Diwali would be celebrated on December 3, when the BJP government would be formed in the state and the third Diwali would be celebrated on January 22, 2024 when Shri Ram Lalla’s grand temple in Ayodhya would be consecrated.

He then went on to accuse Congress of creating hurdles in the construction of Ram temple and using diversionary tactics to divert attention from it.

“However, PM Narendra Modi removed all obstacles and performed Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple. He will also perform its consecration on January 22, 2024,” he declared.

The Union home minister added, “Congress is a family-based party, Congress made Kamal Nath the leader. He wants to make Nakul Nath the Chief Minister and Sonia wants to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister.”

Stating that the Modi government started celebrated November 15 as Tribal Day, Shah said that even the tribal welfare budget was hiked from Rs 29,000 crore to Rs 1,29,000 crore.

He also shared achievements of the BJP with the public along with steps taken by the party at national-level to stop infiltration.

He said, “There was Sonia-Manmohan Singh government for 10 years. Alia, Malia and Jamalia all used to enter the country from Pakistan and leave after carrying out terror acts.”

He further said, “After arrival of Narendra Modi government, there was an attack in Pulwama. The Modi dispatched army into Pakistan and eliminated the terrorists through surgical and air strikes within 10 days.”

Criticising the Congress, he said, “It has nothing to do with the welfare of the poor. BJP government in state worked for all sections, including Dalits, youth and backward classes in the last 18 years.”

He said that today the state boasts of 5.10L kms of roads against 60,000km in the past.

Even the number of tourists visiting MP had gone up from 64,000 to nine crore.

Even the number of ITIs had gone up from 150 to 1,000.

All these changes happened during the 18 years of BJP rule.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)