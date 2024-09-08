 Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-Day Fest Kicks Off At Indore's Famous Khajrana Temple
Collector Asheesh Singh, along with his wife, inaugurated the 10-day Ganesh Festival with a ceremonial worship at the Khajrana Shri Ganesh Temple.

Khajrana temple in Indore | FP pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes in various ways. From children to elders, everyone was filled with excitement as they brought the Ganesh idols to their homes and to the community pandals. The idols ranged from small to grand, each bringing a sense of devotion and celebration to the festivities. The Khajrana Temple was the centre of attraction, where thousands of devotees came to offer prayers. Collector Asheesh Singh, along with his wife, inaugurated the 10-day Ganesh Festival with a ceremonial worship at the Khajrana Shri Ganesh Temple.

Children along with their family members select and buy a Ganesh idol from Ranipura

Children along with their family members select and buy a Ganesh idol from Ranipura | FP Photo

On this occasion, he also distributed prasad to the devotees. Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, along with his wife and police commissioner Rakesh Gupta and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma also attended the event. The Ganesh festival will be celebrated from September 7 to September 17 with great enthusiasm. During the festival, the renowned Adarsh Bal Krishna Ramlila Mandali from Mathura (Vrindavan) will perform the Ganesh Leela for 10 days in the temple's discourse hall.

A procession was taken out from Juni Indore to bring the Ganesh idol at Rajwada by Holkar family

A procession was taken out from Juni Indore to bring the Ganesh idol at Rajwada by Holkar family | FP Photo

For the devotees, the entry route for darshan will pass through Siddhivinayak Ganesh Puri, leading into the temple premises and the exit will be via Kalka Mata Temple to Ring Road. The area from Ring Road junction to Kalka Mata Temple and from Ganesh Puri to Siddhivinayak Ring Road will be designated for the procession. Adequate lighting and decorations will be arranged along these routes.

