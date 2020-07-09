FPJ Fast Facts: Vikas Dubey arrested - What we know so far

1. Vikas Dubey, who escaped after the killing of 8 policemen in Bikaru village of Kanpur, got caught in a dramatic manner on Thursday in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

2. A day earlier there were reports that he was in a hotel in Faridabad. CCTV footage of this was also revealed, but after this, he reached Ujjain on Thursday morning and went to the Mahakal temple. Speculations are made that Vikas came to Mahakal with an intention of surrender, but it yet to be confirmed.

3. On Thursday morning, a man wearing a blue striped t-shirt and wearing a mask went to the VIP Darshan ticket counter with conch gate with a ticket receipt of Rs 250 for VIP darshan.

4. He then arrived at a Prasad shop and inquired as to where can he keep his essentials. He then entered the Mahakal temple and while coming out, a security guard suspected him of being Vikas Dubey. He informed the police. Police viewed CCTV footage. Seeing his location, the police entered the temple and took him into custody. As per security guard Lakhan Yadav, “Vikas Dubey tried to enter the temple from the back gate at around 7 in the morning. We suspected him of being Vikas, informed our department authorities who nabbed him, and conducted an inquiry for 1-2 hours.

5. When the police were bringing him out, he shouted and said - I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur.

6. The Ujjain police took him to the police station where they questioned for about 2 hours. The police wanted to fully confirm that the man caught so easily is Vikas Dubey. After confirming all the details, reports went round of Vikas Dubey being arrested from Ujjain. After this, the statement of Home Minister Narottam Mishra came and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh tweeted.

7. In the case, Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the 5 lakh prize gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested. He is currently in police custody. It is not right to say anything about how the arrest took place. He was crossing the limits of cruelty. It is a matter of intelligence. It is not right to say anything more. We had kept the entire MP police on alert since the incident.

8. Earlier, Baua aka Praveen, close aide of Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Wednesday. Prabhat was arrested by the police on Wednesday from Faridabad. The UP police was taking him to Kanpur on transit remand. On the way, Prabhat tried to escape, snatching the police pistol and firing and was killed in police retaliation.

9. On Wednesday, Amar Dubey, also close to Vikas, was also attacked by the police. Amar was hiding in Hamirpur.

10. So far 5 people of Vikas Gang have been killed in the encounter. Apart from UP, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan Police are alert in search of development.