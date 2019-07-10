FPJ Education conference: Experts shed light on procedure, clear doubts of students

Representatives from the US, the UK, Canada, France and other countries that attract a large number of students from India for higher studies gathered under one roof in Indore. The initiative: “Which country should I go for Higher Education?” was organised by Free Press and The Globalizers at Jal Sabhagrah, Indore, on Saturday.
(L to R) Ed Peters, Performance Coach and Career Counselling Expert; R N Bhaskar, Consulting Editor; Shobhit Jayaswal, expert on MBBS degree courses abroad; Bharati Bacha, Education Advisor; Tara Scheurwater, Consul and Senior Trade Commissioner, Consulate General of Canada; Sujit Nair, Manager, Campus France, Ahmedabad; Varun Kapoor, Additional Director General of Police, Indore zone; Ryan Pereira, Regional Officer, United State-India Education Foundation;
Prashant Hemnani, Managing Director, The Globalizers and Abhishek Karnani, Director, Free Press Journal Group