FP Exclusive: Bari's Inspiring Journey Of Community Service, Temple Renovations & Business Support Through A Self-Sustained Committee

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Nineteen years ago, in the quaint village of Bari, 27 passionate youths gathered with a shared vision for a brighter future. In 2005, they formed a committee and initiated a simple yet impactful scheme by each contributing just Rs 10 per month.

Over the years, their collective efforts saw these modest contributions swell into lakhs, transforming their initiative into a powerhouse of community-driven development that has profoundly impacted the lives of many villagers.

Rs 15 lakh for temples, Rs 8 lakh for the needy

To date, the committee has dedicated an impressive Rs 15 lakh towards the renovation of 32 temples across Bari, including revered sites like the Hanuman temple, Sheetla Mata temple, and Lord Nursing temple. These restorations not only honour the spiritual heritage of the village but also foster a renewed sense of pride among the residents.

In addition to revitalising religious landmarks, the committee has played a vital role in uplifting the less fortunate by providing financial assistance to help them initiate small businesses.

A total of Rs 8 lakh has been disbursed annually at nominal interest rates, enabling villagers to cover essential expenses or embark on entrepreneurial ventures. One shining example of this initiative is Dharmendra Mansare, a member who transformed a modest Rs 15,000 loan into a flourishing business. His success story has inspired many others in the village to seek similar opportunities.

Ripple effect of growth

A remarkable aspect of this initiative is its unique lending model. The committee exclusively lends to villagers, requiring repayments to be made as donations to the temples. This cyclical approach fosters a culture of mutual support, ensuring that no one defaults on their loans. Each repayment not only strengthens individual livelihoods but also reinforces the community’s spiritual fabric.

Spirit of self-reliance

Jitendra Sejgaya, the president of the committee, underscores their mission: "Our goal is to uplift the poor and maintain the village’s spiritual and cultural heritage." "By harnessing the power of collective effort, the youth of Bari have not only enhanced their community's resources but have also laid the foundation for a legacy of self-reliance and communal harmony that will inspire generations to come."

Tradition of giving

Through perseverance and shared dedication, the story of Bari stands as a powerful testament to the impact of collective action and the spirit of giving, proving that small contributions can indeed lead to significant transformations.