Former Badnawar Municipal president Rameshchandra Yadav passes away

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Rameshchandra Yadav, 79-year-old former Badnawar Municipal Council president passed away on Sunday morning.

According to information, his health was deteriorating for the past couple of days. He was admitted to a hospital in Indore from where he was discharged and came home. But, he had to be taken to the Badnawar hospital as his health deteriorated again from where he was referred back to Indore, but died on the way. His funeral procession was taken out from his residence in Chanakyapuri and the last rituals were performed at Nageshwar Muktidham by the family members.

He was the Municipal Council president from 1996-97 and did various commendable works with Jan Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party. He is the father of former councillor Ranjana Manish Yadav Bunty and elder brother of Shyamlal Yadav and Dilip Yadav. Many senior and local leaders of the BJP paid their condolences.

