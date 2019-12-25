First in state: Indore Municipal Corporation starts 24X7 water supply

Indore: In a first in the state, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday started the facility of 24x7 water supply from the overhead water tank located in Reti Mandi area.

Colonies connected to this overhead water tank including Rajendra Nagar, Datta Nagar, Veer Savarkar Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Rajesh Nagar, Mamta Nagar etc started getting water for all day from Wednesday.

“The facility will be extended to other areas too,” mayor Malini Gaud told Free Press.

She dedicated the new facility to public at a function organised at Reti Mandi on Wednesday. She said IMC is committed to supplying water round the clock to all the residents.

She, however, appealed to people not to waste precious drinking water.

Narmada river water supplied to the city is costliest in country. It costs Rs 30 per 1,000 litres to collect, purify and transport drinking water from Jalud pumping station to houses in Indore.

To check wastage of drinking water, the IMC has linked the water distribution to Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

The IMC has installed meters in nearly 1000 houses in the above-mentioned colonies, which will record the units of water utilised per house. Work on installing meters in remaining houses is underway.

Gaud said that under the AMRUT project, Rs 593 crore water supply works are being carried out in the city. Under the scheme, 27 new overhead water tanks will be constructed and 1100-km long pipelines will be laid.

The mayor also appealed to people to install rooftop water-harvesting system to increase groundwater level.

Leader of Opposition in IMC, Fauzia Sheikh Alim said it is necessary to extend facility of 24x7 water supply to other wards.

IMC water works incharge Balram Verma said Indore is first in the state to provide water supply daily for 24 hours.

Slabs for usage of water soon: Taking cue from electricity distribution companies, IMC will fix slabs for water usage. The person who will use more water will have to pay charges accordingly. For nominal use, the tariff will be low. As the usage will increase, the tariff will increase accordingly. Verma said the proposal for fixing tariff according to water usage will be presented in the next council meeting of IMC.