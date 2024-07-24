FIR Filed Against Three For Alleged Fake Trust & Money Theft At Indore's Siddhveer Hanuman Temple

Three accused (left to right) Vijay Singh Parihar, Mahesh Agnihotri and Praveen Tiwari |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A FIR was registered against three individuals by Indore police after allegations of forming a fake trust and embezzling funds on Wednesday.

The allegations were related to the Siddhveer Hanuman Temple in Kalani Nagar. The complaint was lodged by Govind Awasthi, Bablu Bhadoria, and Sumit Awasthi.

The Aerodrome Police have registered an FIR against the three individuals—Mahesh Agnihotri, Vijay Singh Parihar, and Praveen Tiwari

Here is the whole case

According to the complainants, the accused claimed to have established a trust named HuzurGanj SidhVeer Hanuman Mandir, allegedly registered with the SDM office. Using this claim, they began soliciting donations from local residents for temple development and organizing events, issuing receipts in return. The receipts and letterheads bore a registration number purportedly linked to the trust.

Govind Awasthi reported that when they requested details about the trust, the accused reacted aggressively and issued threats. To verify the legitimacy of the trust, Awasthi sought information through an RTI request from the Malharganj SDM office. The response revealed that no such trust had been registered under the given number.

FIR registered

Upon discovering the deceit, the complainants approached the Aerodrome Police, leading to the registration of the FIR. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the alleged fraud and to hold the accused accountable.