MP: Budget A Balanced Approach To Economic Recovery And Growth, Says IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Budget 2024 is focused on achieving economic stability through a carefully balanced strategy. It reflects an intricate blend of immediate relief measures and long-term growth initiatives, aiming to address both current economic challenges and future growth prospects.

The reduction in customs duties on key commodities such as gold, silver, and critical materials like lithium and cobalt is a strategic move to ease the financial burden on households and businesses. This adjustment is expected to lower the cost of living and alleviate inflationary pressures, which have been a concern for many. By making essential goods more affordable, the budget aims to enhance consumer purchasing power and maintain economic stability in the short term.

In addition to customs duty adjustments, the budget’s commitment to reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.9% of GDP reflects a dedication to maintaining fiscal discipline. This targeted reduction from the previously projected deficit of 5.1% underscores the government's effort to manage public finances effectively, ensuring that inflation remains under control and the overall economic environment remains stable.

Beyond immediate relief, Budget 2024 is distinguished by its emphasis on strategic investments designed to foster sustainable development. A key initiative is the allocation for upgrading 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

This investment aims to enhance vocational training and improve the quality of technical education, addressing the skill gaps that have long impeded economic progress. By aligning educational outcomes with industry requirements, the budget seeks to create a more skilled and adaptable workforce, which is crucial for long-term economic growth.

The introduction of the Prime Minister’s Internship scheme is another significant measure. Targeting one crore youth, this scheme offers practical experience and financial support, bridging the gap between education and employment. This initiative is expected to provide young people with valuable industry experience, making them more competitive in the job market and supporting their transition from education to employment.

The budget also places a strong emphasis on industrial and technological development. The development of industrial parks in 100 cities is a forward-looking initiative designed to provide modern infrastructure and reduce operational challenges for businesses. These parks are expected to stimulate industrial growth and job creation, contributing to overall economic productivity. Additionally, the reduction in customs duties on renewable energy components and technology materials aligns with global sustainability trends, promoting investment in clean energy and technological innovation.

One of the most notable aspects of Budget 2024 is its strategic approach to taxation. The abolition of the Angel Tax marks a pivotal moment for India's startup ecosystem. By eliminating this tax, which previously burdened startups with additional financial and regulatory hurdles, the government is now creating a more conducive environment for investment. This policy change will enhance investor confidence, simplify funding processes, and support startups in scaling their operations without fear of punitive taxes.

Short-term capital gains tax on specific financial assets has been revised to 20%, while long-term capital gains tax is set at 12.5%. This adjustment aims to align tax rates more closely with market realities, but it avoids significant hikes that could stifle investment. Additionally, the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rate for e-commerce operators has been reduced from 1% to 0.1%, a move designed to ease compliance burdens and promote digital commerce.

The budget also features substantial cuts in customs duties. Duties on gold and silver are reduced to 6%, and on platinum to 6.4%. Strategic exemptions for critical materials like lithium, copper, and cobalt are included, which are crucial for sectors such as electric vehicle manufacturing and renewable energy. The expansion of exempted capital goods used in solar panel manufacturing underscores the government’s commitment to boosting the green energy sector, a crucial step towards achieving sustainable development goals.

Another commendable aspect is the government's focus on capital expenditure (capex) and infrastructure development. With FY25 capex maintained at ₹11.11 lakh crore, the budget prioritizes investment in physical and digital infrastructure. This includes the development of industrial parks in or near 100 cities, designed to be investment-ready and “plug and play.” Such initiatives are expected to enhance the ease of doing business and attract foreign and domestic investments, thereby creating job opportunities and stimulating economic growth.

In the realm of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the budget addresses critical needs by increasing the Mudra loan limit from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh and reducing the turnover threshold for mandatory onboarding on the TReDS platform. These measures aim to provide financial stability and market access to MSMEs, fostering their growth and resilience.

Budget 2024 maintains a balance between fiscal discipline and progressive investments. By avoiding tax increases and focusing on strategic cuts and exemptions, the budget supports economic stability while promoting growth across various sectors. The government’s approach to capex, skill development, and infrastructure investment is poised to drive sustainable development and enhance India’s global competitiveness, paving the way for a more prosperous future.