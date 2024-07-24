Madhya Pradesh: CM Rise School Students Move To New Hostel In Sardarpur

Students at their accommodation |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The operation of CM Rise School began at the Utkrisht Hostel on Tuesday, after completing 16 days of preparations.

The CM Rise School, currently undergoing reconstruction at Rs 38 crore, started its new academic session on June 15 in seven available rooms, causing chaos due to the inadequate space for 700 students.

Following reports in Free Press on June 30 and July 6, assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department Brajkant Shukla inspected the school on July 5 and found the situation unsatisfactory.

Shukla directed principal Jabbar Singh Patel to relocate the school to the Utkrisht Hostel, which has 14 rooms, located in the sports complex ground. The residential students of the Utkrisht Hostel were moved to Shabri Ashram near the Mahi River.

The preparations were completed within 16 days and the transition was finalised by Tuesday. Principal Patel stated, "Teaching of students has started in 14 rooms of Utkrisht Hostel from Tuesday. Now the teaching work will be conducted smoothly and teachers will be able to do better teaching work. The result of CM Rise School will be of excellent level. We have put in full hard work and preparation for this."