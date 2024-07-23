PM Modi's 'Navaratna' Budget Introduces Major Tax Reforms, Focuses On Farmers, Youth, And Infrastructure: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai, 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has upheld the trust of millions of citizens by introducing major changes in the tax structure, offering relief to the common people. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a budget termed the 'Navaratna' budget, emphasizing nine key areas: farmers, women, youth, skill development, employment, infrastructure development, urban development, youth welfare, employment promotion, and a 'Developed India.' Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today expressed his support for this comprehensive vision.

Empowering Farmers

Congratulating Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on presenting the Union Budget for the seventh consecutive time, Chief Minister Shinde highlighted the significant provisions for the underprivileged, women, youth, and farmers. He pointed out the allocation of ₹1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors and the initiative to provide digital public infrastructure to boost productivity in agriculture, thereby strengthening the sector and benefiting farmers.

Chief Minister Shinde also welcomed the decision to encourage one crore farmers to adopt natural farming, emphasizing that Maharashtra is also promoting natural farming.

Tax Relief for the Common Man

The new tax structure provides much-needed relief to the common man and employees, which Chief Minister Shinde welcomed. He believes that this new tax structure will increase the number of taxpayers, positioning Maharashtra as a leader in tax collection, essential for the state's development.

Rural Transformation

Chief Minister Shinde praised the budget's comprehensive approach, considering nine key factors: productivity in agriculture, employment and skill development, manpower development and social justice, production and services, urban development, energy conservation, infrastructure, research and development, and the advancement of the new generation. He stated that the provision of ₹2.66 lakh crore for rural India's development will significantly transform villages.

Creating 50 Lakh Additional Jobs

Acknowledging that India is a country of the youth, Chief Minister Shinde noted the budget's substantial provisions for young people. The budget aims to create 5 million additional jobs, offering significant employment opportunities for the youth of Maharashtra.

Internships in 500 leading companies will benefit about one crore youth over five years. A new skill development scheme will train 20 lakh youth over five years through state and industry collaboration. Doubling loans through the Mudra Yojana will further empower the youth.

Rs 11 Lakh Crore for Infrastructure

The budget also includes substantial provisions for infrastructure development, with Maharashtra leading in this sector. A capital allocation of ₹11 lakh crore is set aside for infrastructure building. Policies to encourage private investment in infrastructure will further support development efforts in Maharashtra. An allocation of ₹26,000 crore for road construction will enhance the communication network. The approval of 12 industrial parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program will boost the industry.

The launch of Phase 4 of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to build quality roads in 25,000 villages across the country will be crucial for rural development in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Shinde noted that the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana will promote solar energy, and the budget's provisions and schemes will significantly contribute to Maharashtra's development.