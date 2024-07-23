'Rabri Devi Doesn’t Even Know To Sign': JD(U) MP Lallan Singh Slams RJD Leader Over Her ‘Jhunjhuna’ Comment On Budget 2024 (Video)

X

JD(U) MP Lallan Singh slammed Bihar RJD leader and Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi for her comment on the Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sithraman on Tuesday.

After being asked about Devi’s comment on the Budget saying there is nothing in it for the common people and the Centre has given only a toy (Jhunjhuna) to Bihar, Singh said that the former CM does not even know how to do a signature; how can she comment on the Budget?

Watch the video here:

Lallan Singh: "Rabri Devi doesn't even know how to do a Signature, what will she tell on Budget." pic.twitter.com/JI2Sv0roZO — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) July 23, 2024

This Budget is only for corporate sector: RJD

RJD criticised the Central government over the Budget, saying allocating Rs 26, 000 crore to Bihar is not for the common people but for the corporate sector.

"This budget is only for the corporate sector. The Finance Minister has not provided any idea of how the Centre would create jobs for unemployed youth. She has not addressed the issues of youth, farmers, women, and labourers in her budget speech," said Bhai Virendra, the four-time RJD MLA from the Maner assembly constituency.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 26,000 crore for various infrastructural projects for the state.

Bhai Virendra said that similar projects have also been announced by previous governments as well. "Bihar needs special category status, which the Central government has denied," he said.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said the Central government has given Jhunjhuna (toy) to Bihar. "This budget has nothing for the common people of Bihar," the former Chief Minister said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Former CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi says, "... Murders and thefts are happening in the state. Labourers are not getting their wages. Youth are not getting employment and farmer issues persist... Rs 26000 crore allotted to Bihar is a 'jhunjhuna'." pic.twitter.com/o80aAV86Zp — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

However, defending the Central government, BJP MLA Pramod Kumar said that this budget will boost the economy of Bihar through infrastructural projects.

"The Central government has given three expressway projects, a two-lane bridge at Buxar, a power station in Pirpainti, and an industrial hub in Gaya. These projects will develop Bihar, create jobs, and help stop migration," Pramod Kumar said.