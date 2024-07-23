Budget 2024: Focus On East; FM Vows To Make Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, Andhra and Jharkhand Industrial Powerhouses

FM Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget on July 23, emphasised five key aspects, including, employment, skilling, MSME and Middle class. In addition, the FM also laid emphasis on the Eastern part of the country. Eastern India has not been at the peak, failing to replicatre its past glory. In fact, Eastern India has fallen behind.

The FM, therefore, laid emphasis on the advancement and enhancement of the eastern states and cities. This includes the states of Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

The FM announced the expansion of multiple economic facets, including human resource development, infrastructure and other avenues.

The Minister said that these elements of the economic boom will receive government support.

For road transport, for different projects, the FM announced Rs 26,000 crore and in addition, a power plant worth Rs 21,000 crore, with a capacity of 2,400 MW will be constructed.

#Budget2024 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act- Our govt has made efforts to fulfil the commitments in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Recognising the state's need for capital, we will facilitate special financial support through… pic.twitter.com/72Fj8Us77j — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

#Budget2024 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, "On the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor we will support the development of an industrial nod at Gaya in Bihar. It will catalyse the development of the easter region. We will also support the development of road connectivity projects-… pic.twitter.com/ifc7t81YJs — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024 =

In addition, the FM also announced that new airports, power plants and other infra project will be constructed in the state of Bihar. This comes after the government made it clear that the state would not receive special status from the central government.

In addition, the FM also announced a projects worth Rs 15,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh were also announced. The finance minister also said the government will provide e-vouchers directly to 1 lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 per cent of loan amount.